The starting price of Nissan Magnite is ₹4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the base variant that comes equipped with just a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. However, the company is also offering a second engine option that can take on the competition in terms of power output. The 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine is also on offer and the price for this variant starts at ₹ ₹6.99 lakh for the XL variant. The top model offered with the turbo petrol engine is priced at ₹9.35 lakh for the XV Premium variant with CVT. These prices, however, are introductory. Nissan claims buyers who book the Magnite till 31 December will be able to avail the mentioned prices.