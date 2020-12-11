Nissan Magnite waiting period rises to at least 2 months: Report

Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month and the company introduced the car at an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh for the base variant. The new car Magnite is considered to be a make or break model for Nissan in the Indian market and the car seems to be garnering a decent demand, going by the reports about the waiting period on the car.

Earlier this week, Nissan India released a statement saying the company had registered 5000 bookings for the Magnite in just a period of five days. A new HT Auto report claims that the waiting period for the new Magnite has already reached at least 2 months.

A couple of dealers have also revealed that the brand is experiencing great traction in terms of footfall in the showrooms. Nissan India had revealed that almost 60% of the bookings were made for the top two variants being offered by the car. The dealers confirmed the same. However, they suggested that there was interest for the base variant as well.

The Magnite is available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. In terms of exterior, the front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV also gets 60-40 split foldable rear seats. The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geofence, roadside assistance, smartwatch connectivity etc.).

In terms of engine, the car is available with two options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox. For now, there is no word regarding a diesel engine for the compact SUV.

