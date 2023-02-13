Nissan Motor, Renault to invest $600 million in India
Two new electric vehicles will be the first electric vehicles for both Renault and Nissan in India
Nissan Motor Co. and Renault S.A. plan to invest about $600 million in India to produce six new models, including two electric-vehicle models, the companies said Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×