US transport authority says Nissan is recalling 6,43,000 SUVs in US — Here's why

Nissan Motors is recalling some 643000 SUVs in the United States due to increased risk of engine fire and loss of drive power, according to the US traffic authority NHTSA. Here's all you need to know…

Reuters
Published21 Feb 2026, 12:08 PM IST
A man walks past a signage of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor at the company's showroom in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. The automaker is recalling some 643000 SUVs in the US, according to the NHTSA.
Feb 19 (Reuters) — Nissan is recalling 642,698 Rogue SUVs in the U.S. as part of two separate recalls, over issues that could cause loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

Nissan is recalling 318,781 Rogue SUVs over broken throttle body gears, the regulator said. Separately, the Japanese automaker is recalling 323,917 Rogue SUVs due to damaged engine bearings, which could lead to the discharge of hot oil, increasing the risk of an engine fire and loss of drive power.

The regulator suggested that dealers reprogram engine-control software and replace the affected components if needed, as a remedy for both the recalls.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Nissan Motors
