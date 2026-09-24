Nissan Pixo EV unveiled in Europe: City car with 259km range, built-in Gemini AI to hit the road in 2027

Nissan has unveiled the Pixo, a new compact electric car designed for European cities. The A-segment EV is designed with Renault and will be produced at Renault's plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, and is targeted at those seeking a small, functional, urban electric vehicle.

The Nissan Pixo is 3,796 mm in length and is equipped with an 82 hp electric motor and a 27.5 kWh LFP battery. Nissan says it can deliver up to 259 km of WLTP range. Customer deliveries in Europe are scheduled to begin in early 2027, although the company has not announced its price yet.

Nissan Pixo gets a compact, youthful design The Pixo adopts Nissan's next-generation EV design language, based on its cube shapes and pixel-like lighting elements. The front end receives what Nissan calls a 'robot face' bumper, and the wheels receive the 'pixel' detailing.

View full Image View full Image Pixo is 1,790mm wide and has a 9.9-metre turning circle. ( Nissan )

The Pixo's width is quoted at 1,790mm and the turning circle at 9.9 metres, according to Nissan. It will come in colours like Wonder Purple and Gear Blue, with black exterior accents.

Nissan Pixo interior focuses on space and technology Inside the Pixo sports a vertically stacked dashboard featuring orange accents, physical climate-control buttons and a 7-inch digital driver display. A 10-inch touchscreen handles infotainment functions.

Nissan says the Pixo will be first-in-segment with Google built-in and Google Gemini. The system will be able to handle 16 different languages and dialects. Other features include the MyNissan app and Face ID, which can recognise drivers and load their individual settings.

View full Image View full Image Pixo will feature Google built-in and Google Gemini, ( Nissan )

The EV has a seating capacity of up to four adults. Its rear seats can be slid apart to maximise luggage space or passenger space. The Nissan boasts up to 356 litres of boot space, of which 50 litres is taken up by the charging cable.

Pixo gets a 259 km range and 50 kW fast charging The Nissan Pixo features a single electric motor with 82 hp and a 27.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Nissan has yet to disclose the car's torque and acceleration values.

The Pixo charging system is rated at 50 kW DC fast charging, which will enable the battery to replenish 15 to 80% in about 28 minutes, Nissan says. It also has support for 11 kW bidirectional AC charging.