Nissan Pixo EV unveiled in Europe: City car with 259km range, built-in Gemini AI to hit the road in 2027

Nissan has unveiled the Pixo, a new compact electric car designed for European cities. The A-segment EV is designed with Renault and will be produced at Renault's plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, and is targeted at those seeking a small, functional, urban electric vehicle.

The Nissan Pixo is 3,796 mm in length and is equipped with an 82 hp electric motor and a 27.5 kWh LFP battery. Nissan says it can deliver up to 259 km of WLTP range. Customer deliveries in Europe are scheduled to begin in early 2027, although the company has not announced its price yet.

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Nissan Pixo gets a compact, youthful design The Pixo adopts Nissan's next-generation EV design language, based on its cube shapes and pixel-like lighting elements. The front end receives what Nissan calls a 'robot face' bumper, and the wheels receive the 'pixel' detailing.

Pixo is 1,790mm wide and has a 9.9-metre turning circle.

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The Pixo's width is quoted at 1,790mm and the turning circle at 9.9 metres, according to Nissan. It will come in colours like Wonder Purple and Gear Blue, with black exterior accents.

Nissan Pixo interior focuses on space and technology Inside the Pixo sports a vertically stacked dashboard featuring orange accents, physical climate-control buttons and a 7-inch digital driver display. A 10-inch touchscreen handles infotainment functions.

Nissan says the Pixo will be first-in-segment with Google built-in and Google Gemini. The system will be able to handle 16 different languages and dialects. Other features include the MyNissan app and Face ID, which can recognise drivers and load their individual settings.

Pixo will feature Google built-in and Google Gemini,

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The EV has a seating capacity of up to four adults. Its rear seats can be slid apart to maximise luggage space or passenger space. The Nissan boasts up to 356 litres of boot space, of which 50 litres is taken up by the charging cable.

Pixo gets a 259 km range and 50 kW fast charging The Nissan Pixo features a single electric motor with 82 hp and a 27.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Nissan has yet to disclose the car's torque and acceleration values.

The Pixo charging system is rated at 50 kW DC fast charging, which will enable the battery to replenish 15 to 80% in about 28 minutes, Nissan says. It also has support for 11 kW bidirectional AC charging.

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Nissan Pixo launch timeline Nissan is developing the Pixo in partnership with Renault, which will manufacture the Pixo in Renault's factory in Slovenia. Nissan has announced that sales in Europe will start in early 2027. Further details of the pricing will be expected nearer to the launch.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.