Nissan plans addresses ‘Taxi Driver Shortage’ in Japan with autonomous ride-share program: All details
Nissan plans to launch an autonomous ride-share service in Japan within three years, addressing a taxi driver shortage. Safety discussions with the government will guide a gradual rollout. The move responds to challenges arising from an aging population and transportation gaps in suburban areas.
Nissan Motor Co. is set to launch an autonomous vehicle ride-share service in Japan within the next three years, addressing the shortage of taxi drivers in the country, particularly as the population ages. The automaker plans to initiate a trial service in Yokohama using a Serena-based vehicle, with the goal of expanding the program nationwide by the fiscal year 2027, as announced by Kazuhiro Doi, the Vice-President of Nissan Research and Advanced Engineering, during a briefing at the company's Yokohama headquarters.