Nissan recalls 463,000 old cars due to steering issues
- Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×