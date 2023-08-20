Nissan is issuing a recall in the United States for over 236,000 small cars due to a potential issue with the tie rods in the front suspension. This problem could result in the bending and breaking of tie rods, potentially leading to a loss of steering control. The recall applies to specific Sentra compact cars produced between the 2020 and 2022 model years. Tie rods play a crucial role in enabling the steering of the vehicle.

According to documents released by Nissan and posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company has identified that when tie rods become bent, there is a possibility of them breaking. This can have an adverse impact on the vehicle's steering system, consequently elevating the risk of a potential accident.

If owners notice their steering wheel being off-center or experience vibrations, they are advised to reach out to their local dealers, says the automaker. Initially, dealers will conduct inspections and replace any tie rods that are found to be bent or broken. Furthermore, once an updated design becomes accessible, dealers will provide a no-cost replacement of both the left and right tie rods for vehicle owners, as per the company.

Starting from October 5, letters will be sent out to inform owners about the recall. A subsequent letter will be dispatched once the necessary parts become obtainable. The documents indicate that a similar set of vehicles had undergone a recall in 2021 to address the same issue. Cars that were previously repaired under the earlier recall will require the new tie rods once they are made available.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The monsoon camp started from July 15 and will continue till September 15, 2023. Nissan car owners can visit authorised workshops serving Nissan and Datsun vehicles across India to get free check-up of their vehicles. Customers can book a service appointment for the camp through the NissanConnect app or Nissan India website.

(With inputs from AP)