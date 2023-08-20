Nissan recalls nearly 236,000 cars in this country. Here's why…1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Nissan recalls over 236,000 small cars in the US due to potential steering control issue with tie rods.
Nissan is issuing a recall in the United States for over 236,000 small cars due to a potential issue with the tie rods in the front suspension. This problem could result in the bending and breaking of tie rods, potentially leading to a loss of steering control. The recall applies to specific Sentra compact cars produced between the 2020 and 2022 model years. Tie rods play a crucial role in enabling the steering of the vehicle.