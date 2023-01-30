Home / Auto News / Nissan, Renault agree on alliance shake-up
Nissan Motor Co. and its French partner, Renault SA, said Monday they have agreed to reorganize their alliance, more than two decades old, in a deal that includes reducing Renault’s stake in Nissan.

