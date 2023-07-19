Nissan, Renault may announce new alliance deal in days: Report

Nissan, Renault may announce new alliance deal in days: Report1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Nissan and Renault are set to announce the finalized restructuring of their alliance after 10 months of negotiations. Nissan aims to invest less than 10% in Renault's electric vehicle unit, Ampere.
Nissan and Renault are reportedly set to make an announcement in the coming days regarding their restructured alliance, as the deal has been finalized after 10 months of occasionally tense negotiations.
