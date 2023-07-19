Nissan, Renault may announce new alliance deal in days: Report

In other news, Nissan's board has been investigating allegations that Chief Executive Makoto Uchida conducted surveillance on his former deputy, Ashwani Gupta, with the intention of obtaining leverage to remove him from the company. Gupta had expressed opposition to certain terms of the new partnership with Renault. Gupta, who held the position of Chief Operating Officer and was seen as a potential future CEO of Nissan, departed the company at the end of June.

