Just a few weeks after unveiling its new sub-Compact SUV concept, Nissan has revealed the interiors of the new Magnite concept. Though the design won’t be identical to the car that will be sold commercially, it will be based on the same the design language. The new Magnite will be competing in the ever-increasing range of sub-compact SUVs in the country. It will be pitched against best seller Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Another major competitor will be Kia’s new Sonet that will be launched on 7 August and will go on sale in India during the festive season.

The new interiors give us a good look at how the company is planning to design the dashboard. The most noticeable feature is the use of colours which seems to continue from the exteriors to the interiors. Unlike its competitors, the Nissan Magnite is expected to use major color hues on the inside of the cabin. In the concept, the car shows a blood-red hue on the dash as well as side-panels.

View Full Image Nissan Magnite concept interiors

The infotainment system is placed at the centre of the dashboard and gets an 8.0-inch touch screen which has been placed in a landscape position. The dashboard also gets silver borders on the air vents. The climate control setup is placed under the infotainment panel which has circular knobs. The new Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched late in 2020 or early 2021.

"The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan's global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

