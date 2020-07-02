Nissan teases new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue rival: Details here

Nissan revealed images of what could be the next big rival for hot favourites like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza. The sub-compact SUV segment has been the riding force of the auto industry in India since the launch of Ford Ecosport and Vitara Brezza. Nissan plans to enter the highly competitive segment with an all-new offering.

The company revealed a new SUV that is expected to be named Magnite and the concept car name is B-SUV. The latest images do not show the entire car but reveal a part of the front-facing grill along with the wheel arches. Since the car is still being teased in a concept version, the final product may differ slightly.

The images in the pictures show sharp headlight units, a pronounced front grille and inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs. The car in the image gets dual-tone alloys and an under-door cladding in silver finish. The car also gets Nissan’s signature grille along with scruff plates on the bottom.

Presenting an SUV that brings together our Global SUV Heritage & Advanced Japanese Technology, an SUV specially designed to attract, right from the #FirstSight. Catch the World Premiere of the #Nissan B-SUV concept on July 16, 2020.



— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) July 1, 2020

According to the latest tweet from Nissan India, the car will be unveiled on 16 July. After the world premiere of the Nissan B-SUV later this month, the company is expected to introduce the car in the second half of FY 2020-21.

According to the company the new car will build on the company's global SUV heritage and advanced technology and is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence.

The B-SUV is a testimony of Nissan's global SUV DNA which includes models like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS, it added.

