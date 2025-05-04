Nissan teases new SUV and MPV based on Duster, Triber platforms. Check details

Nissan Motor India noted that the new MPV is scheduled to launch in 2025 as a brand- new addition to the India product portfolio. Meanwhile, the 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) will be launched in early 2026.

The SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and others. Nissan Motor India stated it is on its way to introducing 4 products by FY26 for Indian Customers, with the B/C and D SUV segments. The MPV will compete with the Renault Triber in the meantime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upcoming Nissan MPV and Compact SUV design Nissan's compact SUV model will be based on the future Renault Duster. The company has claimed that the new C-SUV will borrow its design language from Nissan Patrol. The C-SUV will use that firm's SUV DNA and will be reincarnated with built-in ruggedness, reliability, quality of materials and must relied upon technology to ensure that it adheres to the Nissan badge. The new C-SUV which will be launched is said to have a high approach and departure angle in an effort to handle the Indian road conditions.

Meanwhile, the Nissan MPV will be a mechanical sibling of Renault Triber. The Nissan B-MPV will have a robust styling that is unique to Nissan's own design philosophy, the company has stated. The automaker noted that this vehicle was designed to ensure that all-passenger rows are comfortable without sacrificing driving pleasure.