Nissan Tekton to follow Magnite as brand’s second SUV in India: 5 things you should know

Nissan has officially revealed the name of its upcoming C-segment SUV for India ahead of the model’s full unveiling and planned launch in 2026. The Nissan Tekton will follow the Magnite as the brand’s second SUV in India and is set to be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai plant. It will share the CMF-B platform with the Renault Duster and is aimed at the compact SUV segment, where it will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Hyryder.

Derived from Greek, the name Tekton means “craftsman” or “architect” and is aimed at reflecting Nissan’s focus on precision engineering and design. Preview images reveal that the upcoming SUV draws inspiration from the iconic Nissan Patrol, featuring a sculpted bonnet with C-shaped headlamp elements and a muscular side profile.

Nissan Tekton: Expected highlights Category Details Segment C-segment compact SUV Launch Timeline Mid-2026 Seating 5-seater (3-row variant planned later) Platform CMF-B (shared with Renault Duster) Engine Options Petrol (multiple variants), Future mild/strong-hybrid variants, Possible CNG (aftermarket) Exterior Design Muscular stance, flared wheel arches, Sculpted bonnet with C-shaped headlights, Roof rails, roof spoiler, C-shaped dynamic taillights with light bar Interior & Features Tech-heavy cabin (likely Renault Duster layout), Large touchscreen infotainment, Connected car tech & wireless smartphone connectivity, Multiple drive modes, ADAS not confirmed Rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara

5 things you should know about the upcoming Nissan Tekton: 1. Exterior Design and Styling Drawing on design cues from the Patrol, the Nissan Tekton comes with a raised, muscular stance with flared wheel arches that make for an imposing presence. The sculpted bonnet is lined with C-shaped headlights and paired with a rugged front bumper for a bold look and feel that is reminiscent of the Patrol. The side profile, complete with roof rails and ‘Double-C’ accents on the front doors, brings a muscular silhouette that trails off into a sleek roof spoiler. The rear end further features C-shaped dynamic taillights connected by an illuminated light bar that stretches across the tailgate, with the Tekton nameplate sitting below in full view.

2. Interior and Features Although interior images are not yet available, the Tekton will bring a tech-heavy cabin, expected to share its layout and equipment list with the India-bound Renault Duster. This could mean that the SUV brings a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, wireless smartphone connectivity, and multiple drive modes. Nissan has not confirmed whether it will include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are increasingly common in the segment, but the full feature list is expected to be disclosed closer to launch.

3. Seating and Variants The Tekton will initially launch as a five-seater, but Nissan has confirmed plans for a three-row version in the future. This is expected to be more than just a stretched-out variant, suggesting that it may be billed as a standalone offering, similar to Hyundai's Creta and Alcazar.

4. Powertrain Options At launch, the Nissan Tekton is expected to be offered with pure petrol engines similar to those in the upcoming Duster SUV. While the carmaker remains tight-lipped on the exact specifications, it is expected to offer multiple electrified variants within a year of launch, including mild- or strong-hybrid petrol versions. Nissan may additionally offer a CNG-powered variant, although this is not expected to be factory-fitted but likely to come through authorised aftermarket installations.