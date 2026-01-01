Nissan Tekton SUV teased again ahead of February debut. Top 3 facts we know

Nissan Tekton is going to be the next big product from the automaker in India in 2026 after the Nissan Gravite MPV.

Mainak Das
Updated1 Jan 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Nissan Tekton is going to be the next big product from the automaker in India in 2026 after the Nissan Gravite MPV.
Get Launch Updates on
Nissan Tekton
Nissan Tekton is going to be the next big product from the automaker in India in 2026 after the Nissan Gravite MPV.

Nissan is gearing up to launch at least two major products in India in 2026. While in January, the Japanese auto giant will launch the Nissan Gravite MPV, in February, the OEM will introduce the Tekton SUV. Ahead of that, the automaker has teased the upcoming SUV on its social channel.

The new teaser has revealed some key details about the upcoming SUV's design philosophy. Here is a quick look at the top three key facts about the new Nissan Tekton.

Nissan Tekton: Contemporary design

The new Nissan Tekton will come with a contemporary design language compared to the current crop of models from the brand available in India. The Tekton will come with a sharp and aggressive front profile. There will be a sculpted bonnet, connected LED DRL, a horizontal chrome slat running across the radiator grille. The hood comes with a ‘Tekton’ lettering. The front bumper gets aluminium brush-finished elements. Other key design elements spotted include the ORVM's incorporating camera, which suggests a 360-degree camera system. There will be multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the back, it gets C-shaped taillights connected by an illuminated light bar, with the Nissan logo positioned at the centre. There is a ‘Tekton’ badging on the tailgate, layered rear bumper, and a protruding roof spoiler.

Nissan Tekton: Expect multiple petrol engines

The Nissan Tekton is expected to come available with multiple petrol engine choices, which would include both naturally aspirated and turbocharged units. There would be a hybrid variant of the SUV, which is likely to be introduced later. Transmission options would include both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Nissan Tekton: Tough competition ahead

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will face steep competition from some of the tough rivals in the segment. The upcoming mid-size SUV will take on rivals like the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, and Tata Curvv.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsNissan Tekton SUV teased again ahead of February debut. Top 3 facts we know
More