Nissan Tekton SUV teased again ahead of February debut. Top 3 facts we know

Nissan is gearing up to launch at least two major products in India in 2026. While in January, the Japanese auto giant will launch the Nissan Gravite MPV, in February, the OEM will introduce the Tekton SUV. Ahead of that, the automaker has teased the upcoming SUV on its social channel.

The new teaser has revealed some key details about the upcoming SUV's design philosophy. Here is a quick look at the top three key facts about the new Nissan Tekton.

Nissan Tekton: Contemporary design The new Nissan Tekton will come with a contemporary design language compared to the current crop of models from the brand available in India. The Tekton will come with a sharp and aggressive front profile. There will be a sculpted bonnet, connected LED DRL, a horizontal chrome slat running across the radiator grille. The hood comes with a ‘Tekton’ lettering. The front bumper gets aluminium brush-finished elements. Other key design elements spotted include the ORVM's incorporating camera, which suggests a 360-degree camera system. There will be multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the back, it gets C-shaped taillights connected by an illuminated light bar, with the Nissan logo positioned at the centre. There is a ‘Tekton’ badging on the tailgate, layered rear bumper, and a protruding roof spoiler.

Nissan Tekton: Expect multiple petrol engines The Nissan Tekton is expected to come available with multiple petrol engine choices, which would include both naturally aspirated and turbocharged units. There would be a hybrid variant of the SUV, which is likely to be introduced later. Transmission options would include both manual and automatic gearbox options.

