Nissan's revived Terrano SUV has surfaced in leaked production-spec images published through Chinese regulatory filings, revealing its exterior design and key dimensions ahead of an expected global debut in early 2027. According to filings with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the new model will use a body-on-frame structure designed by Chinese carmaker Dongfeng and will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains.

The SUV is based on Nissan's April 2016 Terrano PHEV concept. The company had indicated that the production model would arrive within a year of the concept's presentation. The concept appears to have strongly influenced the latest images, which retain its rugged, boxy and off-road-oriented design.

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2027 Nissan Terrano: Exterior design and dimensions

Nissan Terrano.

According to the filings, the new Terrano measures 5,098 mm in length, 1,979 mm in width and 1,961 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

The front gets squarish LED headlamps, a three-slot grille with Nissan lettering and a chunky bumper with an integrated silver bull bar. The side profile features prominent body cladding, large windows, roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels, with 19-inch wheels as an option.

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At the rear, the SUV gets vertically mounted LED tail lamps, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a beefed-up bumper. Nissan has not shared details of the cabin, but the regulatory data confirms a two-row seating layout.

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Nissan Terrano: Petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains Unlike the concept, which was a plug-in hybrid only, the production Terrano will have three powertrain options. All versions are expected to get four-wheel drive as standard.

The PHEV pairs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (207 hp) with a 78 hp electric motor and an LFP battery pack. Combined output is 272 hp, and the top speed is 180 km/h. The battery capacity has not been revealed.

The petrol version uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 258 hp. The diesel is a 2.3-litre four-cylinder unit making 190 hp. Both conventional variants have a claimed top speed of 170 km/h.

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Will the new Nissan Terrano launch in India? Nissan has not confirmed the rebirth of the Terrano for India. According to Autocar India, the company was evaluating the SUV for the Indian market in May 2026.

If introduced, the model could be locally assembled as a completely knocked-down (CKD) kit, with an estimated ex-showroom price of around ₹40 lakh. It would compete with the Toyota Fortuner in the full-size SUV segment.

Nissan has not confirmed an India launch or pricing. More details on international markets and a possible Indian debut are expected closer to the official unveiling.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.