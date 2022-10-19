Nissan tests 3 SUVs for India, X-Trail launch confirmed

Nissan tests 3 SUVs for India, X-Trail launch confirmed2 min read . 12:34 AM IST
- Nissan is also testing premium five-seater SUV Qashqai, and the seven-seater X-Trail for the Indian market
NEW DELHI :Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Ltd is testing three of its global sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for the local market, including hybrid powertrain variants of the products.
NEW DELHI :Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Ltd is testing three of its global sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for the local market, including hybrid powertrain variants of the products.
Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd sells two models in the domestic market, including the sub-compact SUV, Magnite, which drives the company’s volumes in India on the back of aggressive pricing.
Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd sells two models in the domestic market, including the sub-compact SUV, Magnite, which drives the company’s volumes in India on the back of aggressive pricing.
Nissan showcased the three products on Tuesday, displaying its commitment to expand its portfolio in India. In FY22, the Japanese automaker had just 1.1% share in the domestic passenger car market.
According to Frank Torres, president, Nissan India, a premium five-seater SUV Qashqai and seven-seater X-Trail were being tested in India. X-Trail will be launched first, once the tests conclude. The brand also displayed a sub-compact SUV, Juke, but did not confirm whether it will be rolled out in India.“We have decided to test our most awarded cars in India for categories where we are leaders, and the Indian customer has started moving towards—segments where we are strong and form our DNA," Torres said in an interview. “The first step is testing these cars, if everything goes well, X-Trail will be the first to be launched."
“Based on the response, we will be building a wider product range, focus a lot on SUVs. In addition to this, we are leaders in electric vehicles (EVs), and we think of it as an opportunity, but have to see the customer demand on this front."
Initially, Nissan may import the X-Trail, instead of manufacturing it locally. “We could start with some imports and then see which kind of product we want to manufacture here. We want to bring the best of Nissan here and ensure we are using the best technologies. Our strategy is to build on the success of Magnite and then bring our newer SUVs. The next step will be to manufacture these SUVs here, and then bringing in EVs at the right time," he added.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
“At Nissan, we are ready with the technology, but just need to ensure we came in at the right time and the infrastructure is right for EVs," he said. “Today, EVs are at around 0.2% market share, by 2025 it could be at 5%,and by 2030 at 15%. 2024-25 looks like a logical timeline for launching EVs to start off with for most OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). But we will be watching the market," Torres added.