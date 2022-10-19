Nissan tests 3 SUVs for India, X-Trail launch confirmed

According to Frank Torres, president, Nissan India, a premium five-seater SUV Qashqai and seven-seater X-Trail were being tested in India. X-Trail will be launched first, once the tests conclude. The brand also displayed a sub-compact SUV, Juke, but did not confirm whether it will be rolled out in India.“We have decided to test our most awarded cars in India for categories where we are leaders, and the Indian customer has started moving towards—segments where we are strong and form our DNA," Torres said in an interview. “The first step is testing these cars, if everything goes well, X-Trail will be the first to be launched."