Nissan to cut Japanese production of top-selling US model due to tariffs, source says

Nissan plans to cut production of the Rogue SUV by 13,000 units at its Kyushu plant from May to July, responding to US tariffs. The company will likely reassess output based on tariff developments. 

Maki Shiraki, Reuters
Updated15 Apr 2025, 11:53 AM IST
A new Nissan Rogue is driven onto a rail car to be transported from an automobile processing terminal located at the Port of Los Angeles on April 3, 2024 in Wilmington, California. The Japanese automotive maker is being impacted by President Trump's new 25 percent imported automobile tariffs.
A new Nissan Rogue is driven onto a rail car to be transported from an automobile processing terminal located at the Port of Los Angeles on April 3, 2024 in Wilmington, California. The Japanese automotive maker is being impacted by President Trump’s new 25 percent imported automobile tariffs. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images via AFP )

Nissan will cut Japanese production of its top-selling U.S. model, the Rogue SUV, over May-July, said a person familiar with the matter, becoming the latest global automaker to alter manufacturing plans in response to new U.S. import tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap a 25% levy on cars built overseas has upended the global automotive supply chain. Nissan, Japan's third-largest carmaker, is more exposed than some rivals. The United States is its top market, accounting for more than a quarter of the vehicles it sold last year, with many of those made in Japan or Mexico.

Also Read | Is Xi Jinping sidelining Donald Trump using ‘direct trade’ talks with EU, SEA?

Nissan plans to reduce output of the Rogue by 13,000 vehicles at its plant in Kyushu, southwest Japan, during the three-month period, said the person, declining to be identified because the information is not public. The planned cut is equal to more than a fifth of the 62,000 Rogues sold in the United States in the first three months of this year.

Workers at the Kyushu plant, Nissan's largest, will work fewer hours from May through July, with production halted on some days, the person said. The plant will continue to operate on two shifts a day, the person added. The automaker will reassess the production situation at a later date depending on the outlook for tariffs, the person said.

Also Read | ‘Buying China is life’: Diplomat points Chinese lace on Karoline Leavitt’s dress

On Monday, Trump said he was considering modifying the auto levy because automakers "need a little bit of time".

Nissan said in a statement it was reviewing its production and supply chain operations to identify optimal solutions for efficiency and sustainability. It said it was committed to adapting to market changes while prioritising workforce and production capabilities.

"Our approach will be thoughtful and deliberate as we navigate both immediate and long-term effects," it said.

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi on April 15

Backtrack

The Rogue was Nissan's best-selling model in the U.S. last year, at almost 246,000 vehicles, accounting for more than a quarter of the carmaker's total U.S. vehicle sales. Nissan also makes Rogue models in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The latest move comes after Nissan this month backtracked on a separate plan to cut output at Smyrna, saying it would maintain two shifts for the Rogue, rather than cutting to one as had been scheduled for April.

Other automakers are also scrambling to navigate the tariffs, which Trump has said will boost U.S. manufacturing and jobs.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 15 for Pohela Boishakh 2025?

Chrysler parent Stellantis has said it was pausing production at one plant in Mexico and one in Canada, impacting five connected U.S. facilities and temporarily laying off 900 U.S. workers.

Honda plans to make its next-generation Civic hybrid in the U.S. state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs, Reuters has reported.

Even before the tariffs, Nissan had been looking to slash global capacity by 20% as part of a turnaround plan.

New CEO Ivan Espinosa is under pressure to put the automaker on track for recovery, especially in the U.S. where performance has been hit by an ageing line-up and a lack of hybrids. In the financial year that just ended, Nissan cut its profit outlook three times.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Key Takeaways
  • Nissan’s production cuts highlight the impact of U.S. tariffs on global automakers.
  • The Rogue SUV is crucial for Nissan’s market position in the U.S., accounting for a significant portion of sales.
  • Automakers are adapting their strategies in response to tariffs, affecting production and workforce dynamics.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsNissan to cut Japanese production of top-selling US model due to tariffs, source says
MoreLess
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Auto News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.