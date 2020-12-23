Nissan to increase prices of cars sold in India from January

Nissan India has announced a price hike on its the cars selling in India. The company claims that the prices will be increased by up to 5% on all the cars.The prices will be applicable on both Nissan and Datsun models from January.

Nissan India recently entered the sub-compact SUV segment with the Nissan Magnite. The car was launched at an introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh. However, the auto manufacturer, during the car’s launch earlier this month, claimed that the prices will be revised from January next year. The entry price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh for the base variant.

Nissan India currently sells the Nissan Kicks in the compact SUV segment and sports car GT-R. The new prices will be applicable to both the offerings.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021."

The Datsun redi-GO is available in 0.8L & 1.0L engine option and in MT & AMT variants. Datsun GO is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT options. The Datsun GO+ is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT option.

On the Nissan portfolio, the Nissan KICKS was launched with most powerful engine producing 156ps power. The Nissan KICKS is available in 1.5L Naturally Aspirated & 1.3L Turbo petrol engine option with MT & CVT option.

