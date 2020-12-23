Nissan to increase prices of cars sold in India from January

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021."