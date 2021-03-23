Nissan India has announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from 1st April 2021. The company has claimed that they are forced to take this step due to the continuous rise in the prices of auto components.

The company has announced that the price hike will affect all cars in the Nissan India line-up as well as all offerings from Datsun. The company has not confirmed the exact amount or percentage of the increment. However, the price increase will vary from variant to variant.

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The Nissan Magnite is also among the cars that will receive a price hike. This will be the third price-hike for the SUV, since its launch in December. The launch price of the base variant of the Magnite was ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In January, the company increased the prices of few of its variant. The starting price of the SUV changed to ₹5.49 lakh.

Earlier this month, the company increased the prices of the turbocharged versions of the SUV by ₹30,000.

Currently, the Nissan Magnite is available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website, at ₹11,000. It is available in 20-grade line-ups and over 36 combinations.

The Magnite is available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. In terms of exterior, the front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV also gets 60-40 split foldable rear seats. The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geofence, roadside assistance, smartwatch connectivity etc.).

In terms of engine, the car is available with two options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox. For now, there is no word regarding a diesel engine for the compact SUV.

