Nissan to increase prices of Magnite SUV from April: Details here

In terms of engine, the car is available with two options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox. For now, there is no word regarding a diesel engine for the compact SUV.

