Nissan to reveal Brezza, Sonet rival SUV, Magnite on 21 October: Details here

Nissan India will be introducing a new player in the hyper-competitive SUV segment in India. The company will be unveiling the new sub-compact SUV Magnite on 21 October. The car will be unveiled globally but India is expected to be one of the fist markets to get the car. The SUV is expected to be launched in this financial year.

The company had revealed the concept version of the car earlier this year. It gives us a glimpse at what the commercially-produced car might look like.

In the interior, the most noticeable feature is the use of colours which seems to continue from the exteriors to the interiors. Unlike its competitors, the Nissan Magnite is expected to use major color hues on the inside of the cabin. In the concept, the car shows a blood-red hue on the dash as well as side-panels.

The infotainment system is placed at the centre of the dashboard and gets an 8.0-inch touch screen which has been placed in a landscape position. The dashboard also gets silver borders on the air vents. The climate control setup is placed under the infotainment panel which has circular knobs.

According to the company, though the car has been specially designed in Japan, it has been built with Indian consumers in mind. “We are very excited to bring this game-changing product to India. It is a bold offering in the sub-four-metre category, and we are confident that the Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment by breaking boundaries," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

It will be pitched against bestseller Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Another major competitor will be Kia’s new Sonet which has led the company’s sales figures since its launch in September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.