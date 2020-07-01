Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Nissan to unveil new compact SUV on 16 July
A logo of Japan car manufacturer Nissan

Nissan to unveil new compact SUV on 16 July

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST PTI

The B-SUV is a testimony of the global SUV DNA of Nissan, which includes various models, the automaker said

New Delhi: Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV at its global headquarters in Japan on July 16.

The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India's statement.

The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India’s statement.

The company's first compact SUV model in the country - B-SUV - is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of 2020-21, according to Nissan India’s statement.

For the first time, the B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16, 2020, at the global headquarters, it said.

Building on company's global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the new compact SUV is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence, Nissan India said.

The B-SUV is a testimony of Nissan's global SUV DNA which includes models like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

