Nissan unveils $18 billion long-term electric vehicle strategy

Nissan, on track to return to annual profit for the first time in three years, is seeking to use know-how it amassed as an early entrant into the EV market as a foundation for growth. The Yokohama-based automaker was an early leader, releasing the world’s first mass-produced EV, the Leaf, in 2010. The Leaf is still one of the world’s top-selling EVs, though in recent years its annual sales have been outpaced by Tesla Inc.’s models.