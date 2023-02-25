Nissan upgrades Magnite SUV with new safety features and RDE compliance

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has received updates, including enhanced safety features as standard and compliance with the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. These updates include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), all of which are now standard across the entire Magnite range.

As part of the update, Nissan has removed certain features from the Magnite SUV. For instance, the XV variant no longer comes with LED fog lamps, which are only available on the top-spec XV Premium. The mid-spec XL variant has also lost the rear parcel shelf and front tweeters. The prices of the Magnite range from ₹5.97 lakh to ₹10.94 lakh, but these are expected to be revised with the update.

Previously, only the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite had features such as ESC, Traction Control, and Hill-Start Assist, while the tyre pressure monitoring system was only available on the higher variants of both the turbo and naturally aspirated versions of the compact SUV. However, with this update, all of these active safety features are now standard, even on the base XE variant. Recently, the Renault Kiger, which is a cousin model of the Magnite, also received these safety features as standard.

It is noteworthy that the Magnite still only comes with dual front airbags, while many of its competitors, such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger, provide at least four airbags on their higher variants. Additionally, Nissan has not yet made ISOFIX child-seat mounts standard across the Magnite range.

Nissan has only updated the safety features on the Magnite, with no changes to the exterior or mechanicals. The compact SUV still comes with two engine options – a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol producing 72hp and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol producing 100hp. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the turbo-petrol variant also offers a CVT option.