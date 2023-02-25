Nissan upgrades Magnite SUV with new safety features and RDE compliance
- Nissan has removed certain features from the Magnite SUV. For instance, the XV variant no longer comes with LED fog lamps, which are only available on the top-spec XV Premium. The mid-spec XL variant has also lost the rear parcel shelf and front tweeters. The prices of the Magnite range from ₹5.97 lakh to ₹10.94 lakh, but these are expected to be revised with the update.
The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has received updates, including enhanced safety features as standard and compliance with the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. These updates include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), all of which are now standard across the entire Magnite range.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×