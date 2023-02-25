Nissan upgrades Magnite SUV with new safety features and RDE compliance

Previously, only the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite had features such as ESC, Traction Control, and Hill-Start Assist, while the tyre pressure monitoring system was only available on the higher variants of both the turbo and naturally aspirated versions of the compact SUV. However, with this update, all of these active safety features are now standard, even on the base XE variant. Recently, the Renault Kiger, which is a cousin model of the Magnite, also received these safety features as standard.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}