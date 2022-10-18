Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars announced: Details

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars announced: Details2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
- Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai were unveiled for the global markets, but are also expected to come to India as well.
Nissan Motor has unveiled three new electric hybrid SUVs in India – Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai. The vehicles were unveiled for the global markets, but are also expected to come to India as well. The company said that it will test the X-Trail in the country and will be available sometime in 2023. It will evaluate the market for the Qashqai, it added. Nissan Juke is also being tested at its manufacturing plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Nissan Motor has unveiled three new electric hybrid SUVs in India – Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai. The vehicles were unveiled for the global markets, but are also expected to come to India as well. The company said that it will test the X-Trail in the country and will be available sometime in 2023. It will evaluate the market for the Qashqai, it added. Nissan Juke is also being tested at its manufacturing plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Nissan X-Trail: Specifications
Nissan X-Trail: Specifications
Nissan X-Trail has two engine models. One comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with ability to produce 204bhp and 330Nm of torque. The other one has a 1.5L turbo petrol with second-generation e-Power series hybrid tech engine with 213bhp power and 500Nm of torque. It is based on the updated version of Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C crossover platform.
Nissan X-Trail has two engine models. One comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with ability to produce 204bhp and 330Nm of torque. The other one has a 1.5L turbo petrol with second-generation e-Power series hybrid tech engine with 213bhp power and 500Nm of torque. It is based on the updated version of Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C crossover platform.
The SUV’s hybrid variant offers a four-wheel drive. While the non-hybrid variant has a front-wheel drive only. Nissan X-Trail comes with three drive modes- Mud, Snow and Gravel. There is also a CVT automatic gearbox offered with the vehicle. This premium executive SUV will be available in either 5-seat or 7-seat models. It will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.
The SUV’s hybrid variant offers a four-wheel drive. While the non-hybrid variant has a front-wheel drive only. Nissan X-Trail comes with three drive modes- Mud, Snow and Gravel. There is also a CVT automatic gearbox offered with the vehicle. This premium executive SUV will be available in either 5-seat or 7-seat models. It will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke SUV is based on the CMF-B platform. It is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder engine that is said to offer 115bhp at 200Nm. The engine will be offered paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch DCT with paddle shifters. Buyers will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Bose audio system and speakers.
Nissan Juke SUV is based on the CMF-B platform. It is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder engine that is said to offer 115bhp at 200Nm. The engine will be offered paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch DCT with paddle shifters. Buyers will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Bose audio system and speakers.
Nissan Qashqai
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Nissan Qashqai
Nissan Qashqai has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine powertrain with a 12V mild hybrid system that can deliver up to 270Nm of torque. It comes with Nissan’s V-Motion Chrome grille with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlamp. The SUV has a Xtronic CVT automatic transmission with an optional 4WD system. Electric model of the SUV comes with a 1.5L petrol engine and a 140kW electric motor with the ability to produce 156bhp of power.
Nissan Qashqai has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine powertrain with a 12V mild hybrid system that can deliver up to 270Nm of torque. It comes with Nissan’s V-Motion Chrome grille with boomerang-shaped matrix LED headlamp. The SUV has a Xtronic CVT automatic transmission with an optional 4WD system. Electric model of the SUV comes with a 1.5L petrol engine and a 140kW electric motor with the ability to produce 156bhp of power.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards