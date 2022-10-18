Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars announced: Details

Nissan Motor has unveiled three new electric hybrid SUVs in India – Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Juke and the Nissan Qashqai. The vehicles were unveiled for the global markets, but are also expected to come to India as well. The company said that it will test the X-Trail in the country and will be available sometime in 2023. It will evaluate the market for the Qashqai, it added. Nissan Juke is also being tested at its manufacturing plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

