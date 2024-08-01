Nissan India has reintroduced its top-tier SUV, the X-Trail, into the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹49.92 lakh. This re-entry marks the vehicle's return after nearly ten years. The X-Trail, arriving as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), is available in a single variant.

Prospective buyers can now reserve the SUV with a deposit of ₹1 lakh. Currently, 150 units are available in the country, ready for immediate delivery. In terms of dimensions and design, the X-Trail is a seven-seater SUV with three rows. It has a length of 4,680 mm, a width of 1,840 mm, and a height of 1,725 mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. It is equipped with standard 20-inch alloy wheels.

Customers can choose from three exterior colors, which are the Diamond Black, Champagne Silver, and Pearl White.

The X-Trail offers an array of features such as LED headlights with daytime running lights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, a speed limiter, and a 360-degree camera.

This SUV features an 8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, various driving modes, wireless charging, and numerous additional conveniences.

Under the hood, the X-Trail houses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine combined with a 12V mild-hybrid system. This engine, featuring variable compression and a turbocharger, is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, delivering 160 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The SUV offers three drive modes—Eco, Standard, and Sport—alongside fuel-saving technologies like an auto start/stop system. Unlike some competitors, the X-Trail is exclusively available with a front-wheel drive configuration.

The SUV from Nissan locks horns with MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, and Skoda Kodiaq.

