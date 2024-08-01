Nissan X-Trail relaunches in India now available at ₹49.92 lakh: Check features, rivals and more
Nissan India has reintroduced its top-tier SUV, the X-Trail, into the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹49.92 lakh. This re-entry marks the vehicle's return after nearly ten years. The X-Trail, arriving as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), is available in a single variant.