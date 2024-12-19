Nissan-Honda merger talks could strengthen India play amid competitive market

"The content of the reports that Honda, Nissan and MMC are considering a business integration is not based on an announcement from our company. As announced in March and August of this year, Nissan, Honda, and MMC are considering various possibilities for future collaboration including the content of the report, but no decisions have been made. If there are any updates, we will inform all stakeholders at the appropriate time. A spokesperson from Nissan said in a statement. Honda Cars India sent a similar statement.