Nissan is reportedly preparing to introduce its flagship Patrol SUV in the Indian market, marking another attempt by the Japanese automaker to strengthen its presence in the premium luxury SUV segment. The model could arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Nissan Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier had earlier indicated that the company was exploring the possibility of bringing the Patrol to India. The Id:11794892921727

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automaker sees potential in the country's premium CBU market and could use the flagship SUV to take on established luxury off-roaders.

The Patrol would be Nissan's second major CBU attempt in India after the X-Trail, whose market performance did not meet expectations. The company will be hoping that its flagship SUV attracts buyers looking for a combination of luxury, road presence and off-road capability.

Nissan Patrol: Design and dimensions The global-spec Nissan Patrol offers a commanding road presence with its large dimensions and traditional boxy SUV styling.

The SUV measures approximately 5.35 metres in length, 2 metres in width and 1.95 metres in height. Its imposing proportions, upright stance and conventional SUV design give it a distinctive presence in the full-size luxury SUV category.

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These dimensions could make the Patrol an attractive alternative for buyers seeking a large premium SUV.

Nissan Patrol: Engine and powertrain options Internationally, the Nissan Patrol is available with two V6 petrol engine options.

The first is a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine producing 316 bhp and 386 Nm of torque. The second is a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine delivering 425 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

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For India, Nissan is expected to offer the 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine as the sole powertrain option. The more powerful twin-turbo engine could be considered less practical for the Indian market.

Interestingly, the global-spec Patrol does not offer a diesel engine option.

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Nissan Patrol: Expected features and technology The flagship SUV comes equipped with several premium comfort, convenience and safety features. Its international specification includes:

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Panoramic sunroof

Powered front seats with massage, ventilation and memory functions

Heads-up display (HUD)

14.3-inch digital driver's display

14.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless charging

Powered tailgate

Air suspension

Three-zone climate control

Two 12.8-inch rear entertainment screens These features could help the Patrol compete with established luxury SUVs in India.

Nissan Patrol: Expected price and launch timeline According to Motoroctane, the Nissan Patrol could be priced between ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore (on-road, Mumbai). Since the SUV is expected to arrive as a CBU, import duties and associated costs could push its price into the premium luxury segment.

At this price point, its primary rival would be the Toyota Land Cruiser. The latter reportedly sold 52 units last month, highlighting the demand for premium full-size SUVs in India.

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Nissan could consider monthly sales of around 50-60 units a success for the Patrol.

However, the launch timeline remains uncertain. Nissan is reportedly working on other products, including a seven-seater version of the Tekton SUV. These development priorities could push the Patrol's India launch to late 2027.

If launched as expected, the Patrol would give Indian luxury SUV buyers another option in the high-end petrol-powered SUV segment.

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