Nissan's Triber twin MPV to debut on December 18. What buyers should expect?

Nissan is all set to uncover its new MPV on December 18, which will essentially come as a sibling of the Renault Triber, the most affordable MPV in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Considering the Japanese automaker has the Magnite and X-Trail SUVs on sale in the Indian market, the upcoming MPV will be positioned between these two.

The utility vehicles in India have been witnessing rapid growth over the last couple of years. These include crossovers, SUVs and MPVs. Nissan's upcoming MPV is expected to capitalise on that trend and likely to boost the automaker's overall sales numbers and market share.

Before the upcoming Nissan MPV breaks cover, here are some key facts and expectations.

Nissan MPV: To be based on CMF-A platform Nissan's new MPV will be based on the same CMF-A architecture, which is a cheaper derivative of the CMF platform. This same vehicle architecture also houses the Renault Triber and other models. Expect the upcoming MPV to share not only the platform, but many other relevant key components as well, with the Triber.

Nissan MPV: Likely to get same 1.0-litre petrol motor Being based on the same CMF-A platform, the Nissan MPV is expected to come powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that works in the Renault Triber. The transmission choices too would be similar. In that case, the new Nissan MPV will come offering a manual gearbox and an AMT unit to the consumers.

Nissan MPV: The OEM's second MPV in India Upon launch, the new MPV will be the second model in the segment in India from the brand. Previously, Nissan sold Evalia MPV in India, which was in business between 2012 and 2017, before being discontinued. However, Nissan's subsidiary Datsun used to sell Datsun Go+ MPV in India as well, but that was not bearing the Nissan logo.

Nissan MPV: A distinctive people mover Test mules of the upcoming Nissan MPV spotted on Indian roads have confirmed the compact proportions of the vehicle. It will come with a seven-seater layout, like the Renault Triber. Also, there will be distinctive visual appearance, making it different from the Triber.