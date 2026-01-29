Niti Aayog plans to advocate 90% EV share in private vehicles by 2047
India’s EV adoption has been rising, accounting for 5.9% of all vehicle registrations in 2025, but lags China and European nations. The federal think tank Niti Aayog is preparing a roadmap to boost adoption.
NEW DELHI: The federal policy think tank Niti Aayog may advocate raising the share of electric vehicles in India’s privately owned cars and two-wheelers to 90% by 2047 from nearly 6% now as part of the nation’s energy transition, according to three people aware of the development.