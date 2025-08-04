Niti Aayog proposes stiffer taxes, stringent emission norms for fossil fuel vehicles to promote EVs
In a shift from pure carrot to also stick, Niti Aayog has mooted higher taxes, stricter emission norms, and costlier registration for fossil fuel vehicles to fast-track EV adoption. The push comes in the wake of India lagging global EV growth, and facing supply-chain risks.
New Delhi: Nudges are not enough anymore. With India’s electric vehicle (EV) adoption lagging behind global peers, Niti Aayog is pushing for a sharper pivot by proposing mandates, penalties, and steeper costs for fossil fuel vehicles to make the EV shift inevitable. The proposals mark a strategic shift from a decade of subsidies and incentives to a model that actively disincentivises petrol and diesel use.