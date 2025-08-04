Global comparison

India’s EV adoption has been considerable, but it has not been able to beat other major economies such as the US and China, Niti Aayog officials said.

“While EV sales have grown from 50,000 units in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024, the progress has been relatively slower compared to global trends, where sales rose from 918,000 to 18.78 million during the same period," Niti Aayog said in a press statement.

Niti Aayog distinguished fellow O.P. Agarwal said that while India’s adoption in electric three-wheelers is better than that of China, it lags behind in other vehicle segments. “There has been some progress in electric buses and electric cars, but electric trucks have yet to pick up," he said.

The report said China’s sales of electric trucks in the ‘above 3.5 tons’ category was around 76,000, while India’s was about 280, citing data from the International Energy Agency and the central government’s Vahan registry of vehicles. China’s penetration of these trucks was 3%, while that of India was 0.07%, the report said.

Niti Aayog chief executive officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam andmember Rajiv Gauba both said the adoption of electric mobility is crucial to achieve the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

“The Department of Financial Services (DFS) should work with banks to provide longer loans, that is, loans of longer durations, for the purchase of EVs, especially trucks," said Gauba, former cabinet secretary.

Secretary of the ministry of heavy industries Kamran Rizvi, who heads the nodal ministry for the FAME, PM E-drive and PLI-Auto schemes, said the schemes incentivising electric mobility had pushed vehicle makers to localize their supply chains. “107 vehicles have secured the DVA (domestic value addition under the PLI-Auto scheme under the PLI-Auto scheme) now," he said.