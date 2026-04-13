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Niti Aayog defers Global Electric Mobility Summit amid West Asia war

Manas Pimpalkhare
2 min read13 Apr 2026, 04:46 PM IST
India’s EV adoption rose in FY26, with electric two-wheeler sales jumping to 1.4 million from 252,787 in FY22.
India’s EV adoption rose in FY26, with electric two-wheeler sales jumping to 1.4 million from 252,787 in FY22.
Summary

Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed its Global Electric Mobility Summit scheduled for April due to travel disruptions caused by the West Asia war. The delay hampers India’s efforts to secure foreign investment for an EV sector struggling to attract new international manufacturers.

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New Delhi: Policy think tank Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed a global summit aimed at reinvigorating the nation's electric vehicle sector, as the war in West Asia disrupts international travel.

New Delhi: Policy think tank Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed a global summit aimed at reinvigorating the nation's electric vehicle sector, as the war in West Asia disrupts international travel.

The Global Electric Mobility Summit, planned for 21-22 April in New Delhi, was designed to be an event to court major investments for the world’s third-largest auto market. However, government correspondence reviewed by Mint shows that the regional war has forced a strategic retreat until travel conditions normalize.

The Global Electric Mobility Summit, planned for 21-22 April in New Delhi, was designed to be an event to court major investments for the world’s third-largest auto market. However, government correspondence reviewed by Mint shows that the regional war has forced a strategic retreat until travel conditions normalize.

The delay comes at a critical time for New Delhi. The energy shocks radiating from the West Asia crisis have intensified India’s urgency to decouple its transport sector from crude oil imports, yet the nation's primary platform for securing the necessary foreign capital is now in limbo.

Also Read | EVs drive about 20% of industry growth, lift Mahindra, Tata past Hyundai in FY26

While domestic EV sales are increasing, the government is struggling to land big-ticket foreign manufacturing commitments. This postponement threatens to further stall a scheme that has so far failed to attract a single new international carmaker to Indian shores.

Policy gap

The 2025 Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) by the Union heavy industries ministry sought investments worth at least $500 million from foreign electric car makers, in return for a reduced import duty on some fully built electric cars.

However, to date, the scheme has seen no responses from the industry, as foreign car makers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes Benz have already set up manufacturing units in India.

Emails sent to Niti Aayog, Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes Benz remained unanswered.

Mint first reported on 2 December 2025 that Niti Aayog was planning a summit to attract domestic and global investments into India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector. Mint reported on 6 April that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency had revived its ‘Go Electric’ campaign, asking electric two-wheeler makers to spearhead adoption.

Also Read | Karnataka EV tax sparks industry pushback

To be sure, India’s EV adoption has progressed in FY26. Data from the government’s Vahan portal showed that electric two-wheeler sales jumped to 1.4 million in FY26 from 252,787 in FY22.

About 8.2% of the 29.74 million new vehicles sold in FY26 were electric, compared with 7.5% in the previous year, Vahan data showed.

Domain experts said technology transfers have played a crucial part in the growth of the automobile sector across the world. “Foreign investment can come in many forms, but to stimulate growth alongside investment, we also need to acquire or develop technology to launch products that are contemporary as well as fast to market,” said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and Business Unit head, Nomura Research Institute Solutions and Consulting.

China’s EV dominance shifted from early technology transfers to a model of massive R&D, raw material control, and aggressive state policy to achieve rapid, high-tech scaling, he said.

Also Read | With CAFE-III imminent, Škoda charts a multi-fuel path beyond EVs
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Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsNiti Aayog defers Global Electric Mobility Summit amid West Asia war

Niti Aayog defers Global Electric Mobility Summit amid West Asia war

Manas Pimpalkhare
2 min read13 Apr 2026, 04:46 PM IST
India’s EV adoption rose in FY26, with electric two-wheeler sales jumping to 1.4 million from 252,787 in FY22.
India’s EV adoption rose in FY26, with electric two-wheeler sales jumping to 1.4 million from 252,787 in FY22.
Summary

Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed its Global Electric Mobility Summit scheduled for April due to travel disruptions caused by the West Asia war. The delay hampers India’s efforts to secure foreign investment for an EV sector struggling to attract new international manufacturers.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Policy think tank Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed a global summit aimed at reinvigorating the nation's electric vehicle sector, as the war in West Asia disrupts international travel.

New Delhi: Policy think tank Niti Aayog has indefinitely postponed a global summit aimed at reinvigorating the nation's electric vehicle sector, as the war in West Asia disrupts international travel.

The Global Electric Mobility Summit, planned for 21-22 April in New Delhi, was designed to be an event to court major investments for the world’s third-largest auto market. However, government correspondence reviewed by Mint shows that the regional war has forced a strategic retreat until travel conditions normalize.

The Global Electric Mobility Summit, planned for 21-22 April in New Delhi, was designed to be an event to court major investments for the world’s third-largest auto market. However, government correspondence reviewed by Mint shows that the regional war has forced a strategic retreat until travel conditions normalize.

The delay comes at a critical time for New Delhi. The energy shocks radiating from the West Asia crisis have intensified India’s urgency to decouple its transport sector from crude oil imports, yet the nation's primary platform for securing the necessary foreign capital is now in limbo.

Also Read | EVs drive about 20% of industry growth, lift Mahindra, Tata past Hyundai in FY26

While domestic EV sales are increasing, the government is struggling to land big-ticket foreign manufacturing commitments. This postponement threatens to further stall a scheme that has so far failed to attract a single new international carmaker to Indian shores.

Policy gap

The 2025 Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) by the Union heavy industries ministry sought investments worth at least $500 million from foreign electric car makers, in return for a reduced import duty on some fully built electric cars.

However, to date, the scheme has seen no responses from the industry, as foreign car makers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes Benz have already set up manufacturing units in India.

Emails sent to Niti Aayog, Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes Benz remained unanswered.

Mint first reported on 2 December 2025 that Niti Aayog was planning a summit to attract domestic and global investments into India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector. Mint reported on 6 April that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency had revived its ‘Go Electric’ campaign, asking electric two-wheeler makers to spearhead adoption.

Also Read | Karnataka EV tax sparks industry pushback

To be sure, India’s EV adoption has progressed in FY26. Data from the government’s Vahan portal showed that electric two-wheeler sales jumped to 1.4 million in FY26 from 252,787 in FY22.

About 8.2% of the 29.74 million new vehicles sold in FY26 were electric, compared with 7.5% in the previous year, Vahan data showed.

Domain experts said technology transfers have played a crucial part in the growth of the automobile sector across the world. “Foreign investment can come in many forms, but to stimulate growth alongside investment, we also need to acquire or develop technology to launch products that are contemporary as well as fast to market,” said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and Business Unit head, Nomura Research Institute Solutions and Consulting.

China’s EV dominance shifted from early technology transfers to a model of massive R&D, raw material control, and aggressive state policy to achieve rapid, high-tech scaling, he said.

Also Read | With CAFE-III imminent, Škoda charts a multi-fuel path beyond EVs
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsNiti Aayog defers Global Electric Mobility Summit amid West Asia war
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