Nitin Gadkari asks Tesla not to sell China-made cars in India

Nitin Gadkari asks Tesla not to sell China-made cars in India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Bloomberg

Tesla should ‘make cars in India, sell in India and export from India,’ and rely on local suppliers, Gadkari said at an India Today Conclave event on Friday

India’s Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said he asked Tesla Inc. to avoid selling China-made cars in India ahead of the electric vehicle maker’s expected entry into the South Asian nation.

Tesla should “make cars in India, sell in India and export from India," and rely on local suppliers, Gadkari said at an India Today Conclave event on Friday. Tesla models in India will cost 3.5 million rupees ($46,671) each and the government will provide whatever help the U.S. carmaker needs to make a foray into the nation, he said.

The company in August received approval to make or import four models in India, according to a posting on the website of the nation’s ministry of road transport and highways. Tesla produces vehicles in factories in the U.S. and China, and is awaiting final approval for a new plant in Germany.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

