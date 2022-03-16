Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first green hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle

Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first green hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor and ICAT are conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced fuel cell electric vehicle Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions

NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, launched the world’s most advanced technology – developed green hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are conducting a Pilot Project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions. 

This is a first of its kind project in India which aims to create a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by creating awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology. 

It is an important initiative which will promote clean energy and environmental protection by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby make India 'Energy Self-reliant' by 2047, 

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), powered by Hydrogen, is one of the best Zero Emission solutions. It is completely environmentally friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water. 

Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India. 

