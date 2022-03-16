Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first green hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor and ICAT are conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced fuel cell electric vehicle Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, launched the world’s most advanced technology – developed green hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are conducting a Pilot Project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.
