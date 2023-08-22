comScore
Nitin Gadkari officially launches Bharat NCAP today. 10 points
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. “This is the time when we have the highest priority for how we can save lives of the people, and road safety is the most important thing for that. Road engineering is a big problem somewhere; out total process of making detailed project report is a completely wrong methodology. We are trying our level best to educate our engineers about the types of mistakes we are repeating in road engineering," Gadkari said during the launch event.

The Union minister said that India is facing two big challenges at present-road accidents and air pollution."Every year 5 lakh road accidents and 1,50 deaths happen and every day 1,100 accidents and 400 deaths occur in the country".

Gadkari said the new rating system will help car buyers to make an informed decision and encourage manufacturers to upgrade their safety standards.

'ABOUT BHARAT NCAP'

  • The journey of the Bharat NCAP programme began in 2011 but at a slow pace. The programme gained momentum in 2016 when the government decided to create a standard to mitigate road accidents in the country.
  • This is a voluntary programme in which the base variants of the given model shall be tested.
  • The NCAP programme will commence on 1 October 2023.
  • NCAP will be based on Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.
  • NCAP will be applicable to type-approved motor vehicles of the M1 category less than 3.5 GVW. This means motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats, in addition to the driver's seat.
  • The program will be anchored by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT)
  • Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP).
  • Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision.
  • The programme will be voluntary and testing will cost about 60 lakh compared with the 2.5 crore charged globally, Gadkari said.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 02:00 PM IST
