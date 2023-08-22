Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP ) which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. “This is the time when we have the highest priority for how we can save lives of the people, and road safety is the most important thing for that. Road engineering is a big problem somewhere; out total process of making detailed project report is a completely wrong methodology. We are trying our level best to educate our engineers about the types of mistakes we are repeating in road engineering," Gadkari said during the launch event.

The Union minister said that India is facing two big challenges at present-road accidents and air pollution."Every year 5 lakh road accidents and 1,50 deaths happen and every day 1,100 accidents and 400 deaths occur in the country".

Gadkari said the new rating system will help car buyers to make an informed decision and encourage manufacturers to upgrade their safety standards.

'ABOUT BHARAT NCAP'