Nitin Gadkari vows to eliminate petrol, diesel vehicles in India soon: 'Not impossible'
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that it is ‘one hundred per cent’ possible for the country to get rid of petrol and diesel cars altogether to make India a green economy
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that it is ‘one hundred per cent’ possible for the country to get rid of petrol and diesel cars altogether to make India a green economy.
Next Story
₹9,144.9-0.67%
₹4,717.2-0.43%
₹1,921.35-0.29%
₹12,613.1-0.22%
₹993-0.09%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message