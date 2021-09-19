Nitin Gadkari recently completed a two-day inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway , which is slated to become the largest expressway not only in India but also in the world. During his visit, the union minister checked the progress of the expressway construction from the air as well as on the road. A new video shows the minister taking a ride on the expressway in Kia Carnival.

During the test, a top speed was also reached. However, it was in a controlled atmosphere as the road was still shut for the general public. In the video, we can see Nitin Gadkari seated on the passenger side. As soon as the car reached the expressway, the person driving the car accelerated and managed to get the MPV up to almost 170 kmph.

Even at such high speeds, the car seemed to be free of any undulations. While the car could reach speeds of 170kmph and beyond, the top speed on the highway has been limited to 120kmph.

Some details about the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The total length of the expressway will be 1,350 km.

The expressway will not only shorten the overall distance between the cities but also cut down travel time by almost half. The road travel that currently takes almost 25 hours to complete, will be cut down to just 12 hours with the expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed by January, 2023.

The entire project has been estimated to cost around ₹ 1 lakh crore

1 lakh crore In phase one, the expressway will have a total of eight lanes which will be expanded to 12 lanes in phase two of the project.

The expressway will have six-foot walls on both sides in order to keep pedestrians and animals from entering the road.

Taking the forest reserves into account, the expressway will feature animal overpasses. These overpasses allow wild animals to cross roads safely. Major highways and expressways often cut through territories of animals which leads to road accidents.

The expressway will start from Haryana's Sohna and will end around Mira Bhayander near Mumbai

The new expressway will have numerous exits along the route and will also have many restaurants, restrooms and petrol pumps as well

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.