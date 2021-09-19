Nitin Gadkari checks top-speed of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kia Carnival. Watch video2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 04:31 PM IST
The person driving the car accelerated and managed to get the Carnival up to almost 170 kmph
Nitin Gadkari recently completed a two-day inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is slated to become the largest expressway not only in India but also in the world. During his visit, the union minister checked the progress of the expressway construction from the air as well as on the road. A new video shows the minister taking a ride on the expressway in Kia Carnival.
During the test, a top speed was also reached. However, it was in a controlled atmosphere as the road was still shut for the general public. In the video, we can see Nitin Gadkari seated on the passenger side. As soon as the car reached the expressway, the person driving the car accelerated and managed to get the MPV up to almost 170 kmph.
Even at such high speeds, the car seemed to be free of any undulations. While the car could reach speeds of 170kmph and beyond, the top speed on the highway has been limited to 120kmph.
Some details about the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
