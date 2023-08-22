With an aim to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) today, Tuesday, August 22.

Under this program, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. It aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market, according to ANI reports.

All you need to know about Bharat NCAP

1) Cars will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupants (COP) on the basis of their performance in the test.

2) Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision," the transport ministry said.

3) It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs. With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India.

4) Earlier in June, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is spending about ₹40,000 crore for removing "black spots" on roads. He also talked about the positive ripple effect of investment in infrastructure saying it creates jobs, ANI reported.

5) Official data shows that about 1.54 lakh people lost their lives and 3.84 lakh were injured in 2021 in road accidents. In 2020, 1.31 lakh people lost lives, and 3.49 lakh were injured in road mishaps.

6) Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have termed the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry, as per PTI reports.

7)"We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP," Mahindra & Mahindra President, Automotive Technology and Product Development Velusamy R told PTI.

8) He added that this initiative of MoRTH will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among OEMs to make safer models for Indian customers.

9)Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti told PTI that the auto major supports the initiative.

10) Nitin Gadkari had in September last year called for a reduction in road accidents and deaths by 50 percent by 2024.

