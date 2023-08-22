Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today. All you need to know about India's car assessment program2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:41 AM IST
India's New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) is being launched to improve road safety and raise safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car manufacturers can voluntarily test their vehicles according to the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.
With an aim to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) today, Tuesday, August 22.