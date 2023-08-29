World's first electric flex fuel vehicle to launch today. Here are 5 things you should know1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch world's first BS-VI electric flex-fuel vehicle, promoting alternative fuels.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel vehicle today. The launch of a new 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova is being seen as a broader push by the government for using alternative fuels like hydrogen, flex-fuel, biofuel etc. in a bid to reduce carbon footprint and decrease the country's dependency on traditional fuel sources.