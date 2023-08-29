Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel vehicle today. The launch of a new 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova is being seen as a broader push by the government for using alternative fuels like hydrogen, flex-fuel, biofuel etc. in a bid to reduce carbon footprint and decrease the country's dependency on traditional fuel sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 things you should know: 1) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently informed during the Mint Sustainability Summit 2023 that he will be inaugurating a new version of Toyota Innova car which will run on 100 percent ethanol.

2) The new car will be the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electrified flex-fuel vehicle. Gadkari had then said that the new car would also generate 40 percent electricity bringing the effective price of ethanol much lower.

3) Gadkari noted that India has to reduce its dependence on oil imports in order to become self-reliant. He said, “If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is ₹16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy. India needs to take more sustainable measures as pollution is a big problem in the country,"

4) The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister noted that the country needs to undertake more sustainability measures in order to curb pollution. He said, "Ecology and the environment are very important. We need to reduce air and water pollution. We have to improve the quality of water in our rivers. This is a big challenge. We need to protect our ecology and environment,"