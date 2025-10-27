'No apology' Kunal Kamra mocks Bhavish Aggarwal as Ola Electric makes spare parts available online

Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken shots at Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal on social media after the latter announced that Ola Electric parts will now be openly available on the company's app as well as website for customers to buy genuine parts directly.

In his X post, Kamra addressed Aggarwal, Are you asking people to buy your parts online then go to any mechanic they can find… This solution after years of pain/suffering customers have faced." "No apology, Not even a “Sorry for the inconvenience” They could have done this years ago…" he added, and ended his post with the statement "This happens only in India".

Social media is divided as Kamra locked horns with Aggarwal once again. While under Kamra's post there are several replies slamming Ola and Aggarwal, some replies under the post of the Ola CEO have lauded the move.

One reply under Kamra's post said, "Oh, how thoughtful of Ola! After years of turning customers into unpaid beta testers, they’ve finally decided to let us buy parts online and play mechanic roulette! No apology? No "oops, sorry for the torture"? Just a casual "fix it yourself" gift wrapped in genius marketing! Truly, only in India can a company turn suffering into a flex. Bravo, Bhavish, bravo!"

Another contrasting reply can be seen under Aggarwal's post: "Opening proprietary infrastructure while competitors keep theirs locked? Bold. But makes sense - you can't scale EVs with walled gardens. First mover advantage on setting industry standards."

What Bhavish Aggarwal said Aggarwal, in a series of X posts, projects how potentially useful this new step will be. He claims that Ola Electric is now "opening our diagnostic tools, training modules & manuals to India’s garage ecosystem", adding that any mechanic can now be Ola-certified, upskill themselves on EV, and earn more.

"This will create thousands of skilled EV technicians across the country," Aggarwal also claimed.

In the next post, he explains why this new step, which Ola is calling 'Hyperservice', will strengthen the company's unit economics.

"Wider parts access = higher volumes through our supply chain. Parts & accessories are a high-margin revenue stream that grows as our customer base scales," he said.