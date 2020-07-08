SC recalled its earlier March 27 order allowing sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days post lockdown. The apex court had back then allowed marginal relief to auto dealers and auto companies, permitting sale of 10% unsold BS-IV inventory

No BS-IV vehicles will be registered if sold after March 31: SC

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST

ANI

The Supreme Court said please do not take advantage of this court by playing fraud. You have told us no sales have taken place. You are understating your values