No more traffic jams in Tokyo? ANA to launch electric flying taxis in Japan by 2027

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) is preparing to introduce electric air taxis in Japan through a partnership with California-based start-up Joby Aviation, with operations targeted to begin as early as 2027.

Over 100 eVTOL Aircraft Planned The two companies announced plans on Thursday to establish a joint venture that aims to deploy over 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The five-seater aircraft, intended to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, can travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour.

15-Minute Trips Between Airports and Central Tokyo According to ANA, the initial routes under consideration would connect major transport hubs such as Narita and Haneda airports with central Tokyo. Currently, these journeys typically take over an hour by train or car. The proposed air taxi service could cut this time to roughly 15 minutes.

While pricing details have not yet been finalised, ANA told AFP that it hopes to make the service affordable to a broad range of passengers.

The first public flight demonstration is expected to take place during the Osaka Expo in October 2025. The aircraft are designed to lift off vertically like helicopters before transitioning to forward flight, similar to aeroplanes. Joby Aviation has stated that its aircraft will operate with minimal noise and produce zero emissions while in use.

Japan Seen as a Strategic Launchpad Joby’s founder and chief executive, JoeBen Bevirt, described Japan as a promising location for launching the next generation of air mobility, citing the country’s combination of tradition and technological ambition.

The announcement comes amid a mixed outlook for the emerging flying taxi sector. In December 2024, German start-up Volocopter filed for insolvency. The company had been developing a two-seater model called Volocity, which was due to debut in 2025. However, Volocopter was forced to cancel planned test flights during the Paris Olympics after failing to obtain the necessary certification for its aircraft engine in time.

Another German firm, Lilium, narrowly avoided collapse around the same period after facing financial difficulties.

The success of the ANA-Joby partnership will depend on several factors, including regulatory approvals, public acceptance, and the development of take-off and landing infrastructure across urban areas.